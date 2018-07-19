Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Stake Lowered by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,073,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 159,917 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 2.2% of Country Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $46,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,958,272 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,709,302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,927,416 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,498,882 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $746,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292,187 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5,651.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,910,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824,903 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 565.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,532,099 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851,446 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 12,425,302 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,806 shares during the period. 73.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $1,514,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 490,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,222,117.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems opened at $42.21 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a positive return on equity of 19.48% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $12.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 61.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Vetr downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.32 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.49.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

