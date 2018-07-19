CIGNA Co. (CI) Holdings Lifted by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in CIGNA were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of CIGNA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of CIGNA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CIGNA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of CIGNA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CIGNA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CIGNA traded down $1.85, hitting $175.90, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 180,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,715. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.62. CIGNA Co. has a 52-week low of $163.02 and a 52-week high of $227.13.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. CIGNA had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. equities analysts expect that CIGNA Co. will post 13.23 EPS for the current year.

In other CIGNA news, VP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $176,190.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,640.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.93, for a total value of $46,886.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. ValuEngine lowered CIGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CIGNA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CIGNA from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised CIGNA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

