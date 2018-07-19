China Yuchai International (CYD) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CYD. Greenridge Global initiated coverage on China Yuchai International in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of China Yuchai International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

China Yuchai International stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.47. The stock had a trading volume of 59,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,954. China Yuchai International has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $27.98. The company has a market cap of $808.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.13.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. China Yuchai International had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $689.73 million for the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that China Yuchai International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in China Yuchai International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 130,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,921 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in China Yuchai International during the 1st quarter valued at $3,916,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in China Yuchai International by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in China Yuchai International by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 355,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 95,218 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in China Yuchai International by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 20,437 shares during the period. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

Read More: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.