China Southern Airlines (ZNH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $32.43

China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.43 and last traded at $32.65, with a volume of 3471 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.81.

ZNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Get China Southern Airlines alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.41.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter. equities research analysts predict that China Southern Airlines Co Ltd will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.684 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 19th. This is a positive change from China Southern Airlines’s previous annual dividend of $0.64. China Southern Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in China Southern Airlines by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in China Southern Airlines by 3,103.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in China Southern Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in China Southern Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. 0.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.