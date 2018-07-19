Chicago Capital LLC Raises Position in Financial Engines Inc (FNGN)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in Financial Engines Inc (NASDAQ:FNGN) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 314,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 43,126 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Financial Engines were worth $14,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FNGN. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Financial Engines by 376.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Financial Engines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Financial Engines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Financial Engines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Financial Engines by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Financial Engines alerts:

In other news, Director Joseph Grundfest sold 27,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,221,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,317.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Bunch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,250 shares of company stock worth $1,755,345 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Financial Engines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. William Blair cut shares of Financial Engines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Financial Engines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Financial Engines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Financial Engines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Financial Engines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of Financial Engines remained flat at $$44.95 during midday trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.46. Financial Engines Inc has a 52 week low of $24.45 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Financial Engines (NASDAQ:FNGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The asset manager reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $127.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.28 million. Financial Engines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. analysts forecast that Financial Engines Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 21st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Financial Engines’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

Financial Engines Company Profile

Financial Engines, Inc provides independent technology-enabled financial advisory, discretionary portfolio management, personalized investment advice, financial and retirement income planning, and financial education and guidance services in the United States. It assists individuals to develop a strategy to reach financial goals by offering a set of services, including personalized plans for saving and investing, assessments of retirement income, and the option to meet face-to-face with a financial advisor.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Financial Engines Inc (NASDAQ:FNGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.