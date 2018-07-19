Chicago Capital LLC Has $36.37 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 46.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 494,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,307 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for 2.9% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $36,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 894.0% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange traded down $1.01, hitting $75.76, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 83,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,624. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52-week low of $63.22 and a 52-week high of $76.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.64.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 41.65% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 135,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $9,596,555.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,598,138 shares in the company, valued at $113,387,891.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $251,467.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,709 shares of company stock worth $20,014,469 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

