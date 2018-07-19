Chicago Capital LLC Buys 91,944 Shares of Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 287,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,944 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises 2.0% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $24,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,350,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 255.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,507,000 after purchasing an additional 206,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 15,752 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total transaction of $169,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin C. Peck sold 4,877 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $407,034.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,652 shares in the company, valued at $3,559,735.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,894 shares of company stock worth $578,005. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. Hilliard Lyons downgraded Zoetis to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $90.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.73.

Zoetis traded down $0.53, hitting $85.42, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 79,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,776,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $59.50 and a one year high of $89.25.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 68.51% and a net margin of 17.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary vaccines and medicines in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

