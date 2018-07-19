Cheniere Energy Partners’ (CQH) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQH) in a research note released on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CQH opened at $29.96 on Tuesday.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.54 million.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC, through its interest in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., develops, constructs, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. It also owns a 94-mile pipeline, which interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines.

