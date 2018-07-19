Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (CRL) COO Sells $1,335,120.00 in Stock

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) COO Davide Molho sold 11,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.29. 652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,026. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 52 week low of $94.15 and a 52 week high of $120.59.
Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $493.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 24.96%. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.
About Charles River Laboratories Intl.
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
See Also: Short Selling
Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.