Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (CRL) COO Sells $1,335,120.00 in Stock

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) COO Davide Molho sold 11,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.29. 652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,026. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 52 week low of $94.15 and a 52 week high of $120.59.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $493.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 24.96%. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRL. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.85 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Friday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

