Chaparral Energy Inc Class A (CHPE) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chaparral Energy Inc Class A (OTCMKTS:CHPE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the oil and natural gas exploration and production. It focuses on deposits of Stack, Meramec and Osage, Oswego, and Woodford located in Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle. Chaparral Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK. “

Separately, Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Chaparral Energy Inc Class A in a report on Friday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Chaparral Energy Inc Class A remained flat at $$19.00 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. 52 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,943. Chaparral Energy Inc Class A has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $25.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chaparral Energy Inc Class A (OTCMKTS:CHPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.74 million. Chaparral Energy Inc Class A had a negative net margin of 39.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. equities analysts expect that Chaparral Energy Inc Class A will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

