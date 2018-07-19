CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 193,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,217 shares during the period. CF Industries comprises about 1.2% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $8,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 700.3% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,961,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,386 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,780,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,605 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth $38,396,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,491,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,005,000 after acquiring an additional 867,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,466,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,342,000 after acquiring an additional 849,036 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CF Industries news, VP Adam L. Hall sold 15,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $629,836.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,609.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CF Industries traded down $0.02, hitting $42.86, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 120,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,545,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of -170.96, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $46.20.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. CF Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently -480.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CF. ValuEngine upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CF Industries from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CF Industries from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.09.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

