Century Casinos (CNTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Century Casinos,Inc. & its subsidiaries,own & operate a limited-stakes gaming casino in Cripple Creek,Colorado & are pursuing a number of additional gaming opportunities internationally & in the U.S.The Company was formed to acquire ownership interests in,and to obtain management contracts with respect to,gaming establishments.The Company generally seeks to enter into gaming operations in areas with attractive demographic attributes,high population densities,local tourism and/or predictable traffic patterns,w/ the long-term objective of establishing geographic project diversification. “

CNTY has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Century Casinos from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Century Casinos from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of Century Casinos opened at $8.56 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com . The stock has a market cap of $254.57 million, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.01. Century Casinos has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $40.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.15 million. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 3.17%. research analysts predict that Century Casinos will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Century Casinos news, CEO Erwin Et Al Haitzmann sold 41,872 shares of Century Casinos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $352,980.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Hoetzinger sold 14,397 shares of Century Casinos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $131,156.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,666 shares of company stock worth $2,267,479 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Century Casinos by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,520,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after buying an additional 293,282 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Century Casinos by 6.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,437,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,721,000 after buying an additional 85,381 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Century Casinos by 345.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 425,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 330,251 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Century Casinos by 5.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 358,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 18,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Century Casinos by 10.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 25,010 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

