Central Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 3,055 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,285 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 100.0% in the second quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 14,812 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 276,095 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 10.2% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 371,387 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $22,651,000 after acquiring an additional 34,493 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 21.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,210 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Abbott Laboratories opened at $64.75 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $108.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $48.05 and a 1-year high of $65.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Citigroup decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.35.

In other news, insider Jaime Contreras sold 849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $50,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,880.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sharon J. Bracken sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $125,904.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,054.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,999 shares of company stock valued at $359,901. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.