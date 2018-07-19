Celestica (CLS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.42

Celestica Inc (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$16.42 and last traded at C$16.41, with a volume of 28112 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.24.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research report on Monday, April 30th.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.82 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 4.27%.

In other Celestica news, Director Elizabeth Delbianco sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.28, for a total value of C$343,800.00.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, and after-market repair and return services.

