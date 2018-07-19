Carr’s Group (CARR) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Carr’s Group opened at GBX 157.50 ($2.08) on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. Carr’s Group has a 1 year low of GBX 106.50 ($1.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 156 ($2.06).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.08 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%.

In related news, insider Neil Austin acquired 13,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.91) per share, for a total transaction of £19,864.80 ($26,293.58).

Carr’s Group Company Profile

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment manufactures and supplies nutritional feed supplements under the Crystalyx, AminoMax, and SmartLic brand names, as well as various compound animal feeds for farming and rural communities; provides heating oil, gasoline, and diesel to agricultural, commercial, and retail customers; and offers a range of agricultural and household products and services, including farm machinery, clothing, and pet supplies through its approximately 43 retail locations.

