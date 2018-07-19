Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 186,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,470 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF makes up about 0.9% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $8,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF traded down $0.20, reaching $43.09, on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,922. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $42.31 and a 12 month high of $48.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.6719 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 18th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

PowerShares FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

