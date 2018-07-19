Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Raises Position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EELV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $329,000.

NYSEARCA EELV traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $24.54. 421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,790. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $27.59.

