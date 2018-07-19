Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,411 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,993 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 368.3% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 957.8% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 728.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Bank of America began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Vetr downgraded Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.08 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.72.

Applied Materials traded down $1.65, hitting $46.63, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 614,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,648,872. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.94 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40. The company has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

