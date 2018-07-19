CarMax, Inc (KMX) Short Interest Down 22.4% in June

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,101,689 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the June 15th total of 16,885,545 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,417,739 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMX. Gabelli began coverage on CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CarMax from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Buckingham Research cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

In other news, EVP Edwin J. Hill sold 44,815 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $3,439,551.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,983.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 74,130 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $5,726,542.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,631 shares in the company, valued at $11,636,244.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 627,485 shares of company stock worth $47,459,023 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 50.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.

Shares of CarMax opened at $77.37 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. CarMax has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $81.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 22nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. CarMax had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

