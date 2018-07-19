Cardinal Health (CAH) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Argus

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its price target lowered by Argus from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CAH. Barclays cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered Cardinal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $81.00 price objective on Cardinal Health and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Leerink Swann upgraded Cardinal Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.13.

CAH opened at $49.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $48.28 and a 12-month high of $78.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $33.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.476 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 11.0% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 441,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,577,000 after buying an additional 43,672 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $579,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 103.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,280,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,241,000 after buying an additional 651,833 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 15.0% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 10,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company worldwide. The company's Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare, and consumer products to retailers, hospitals, and other healthcare providers.

