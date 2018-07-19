Capstone Turbine (CPST) Trading 5.2% Higher

Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) traded up 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.63. 657,983 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 965,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Capstone Turbine in a research note on Friday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstone Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on Capstone Turbine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.15.

The company has a market capitalization of $104.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 million. Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 46.90% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. analysts forecast that Capstone Turbine Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capstone Turbine news, Director Robert C. Flexon bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,875 shares in the company, valued at $64,068.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 44,655 shares of company stock valued at $68,243. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPST. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Capstone Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capstone Turbine by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 67,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Capstone Turbine by 116.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 83,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

About Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

