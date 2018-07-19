Capstone Mining (CS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.92

Capstone Mining Corp (TSE:CS) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.92, with a volume of 133142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$2.30 to C$2.20 in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$1.80 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capstone Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.71.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). Capstone Mining had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of C$131.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$166.30 million.

In related news, Director Manuel Arturo Estrada sold 126,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.09, for a total value of C$137,340.00. Also, insider Grm Investments Ltd. purchased 1,364,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,583,052.00.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Minto, an open pit copper mine located in Yukon, Canada.

