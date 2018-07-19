Capital One National Association Sells 2,898 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

Capital One National Association lessened its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the period. Capital One National Association’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 21,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 132,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,388 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 44,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 33,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of EPD opened at $28.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The company has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.