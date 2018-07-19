Capital One National Association Invests $1.44 Million in OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF)

Capital One National Association purchased a new position in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 43,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 11.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,123,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,513,000 after acquiring an additional 318,833 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 6.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,795,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,682,000 after acquiring an additional 177,269 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 3,207.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 793,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,756,000 after acquiring an additional 769,444 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 529.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 594,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,794,000 after acquiring an additional 499,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,247,000 after acquiring an additional 153,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OneMain opened at $34.61 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $36.32. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.74.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. OneMain had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on OneMain in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Citigroup upgraded OneMain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.31.

In other OneMain news, Director Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 54,937,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.93% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

