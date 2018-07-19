Capital One National Association Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Celgene Co. (CELG)

Capital One National Association lessened its holdings in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 53.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,430 shares during the quarter. Capital One National Association’s holdings in Celgene were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celgene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celgene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celgene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celgene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celgene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Celgene from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.41.

Shares of Celgene opened at $85.78 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. Celgene Co. has a one year low of $74.13 and a one year high of $147.17.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 72.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. research analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celgene declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 27,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $2,182,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Alles acquired 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.60 per share, with a total value of $99,780.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 187,316 shares in the company, valued at $15,472,301.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,608,365. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

