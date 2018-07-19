Capital One National Association Acquires 1,565 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (GD)

Capital One National Association raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Capital One National Association’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,844,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 234.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 931,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,855,000 after acquiring an additional 653,083 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 122.8% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 463,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,293,000 after acquiring an additional 255,188 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 40.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 714,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,890,000 after acquiring an additional 205,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,832,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,718,408,000 after acquiring an additional 162,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.19.

General Dynamics opened at $195.43 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $184.21 and a one year high of $230.00. The company has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.85.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.16. General Dynamics had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.39%.

In other General Dynamics news, insider John Patrick Casey sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total value of $4,319,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,761,374.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

