Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Stake Lessened by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Capital One Financial worth $23,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 58,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,622,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 98.3% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 135,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,955,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kevin S. Borgmann sold 12,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.80, for a total transaction of $1,133,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 242,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $22,593,338.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,011,738 shares in the company, valued at $280,483,159.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,183 shares of company stock worth $27,691,372 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Sandler O’Neill set a $113.00 price objective on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.24.

Capital One Financial traded down $1.66, reaching $95.43, during trading hours on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 107,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,360. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $76.98 and a 1 year high of $106.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $6.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

