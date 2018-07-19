Capella Education (CPLA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $110.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Capella Education (NASDAQ:CPLA) to post sales of $110.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Capella Education’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $110.00 million and the highest is $110.10 million. Capella Education reported sales of $109.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Capella Education will report full year sales of $445.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $444.97 million to $445.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $462.90 million per share, with estimates ranging from $460.00 million to $465.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Capella Education.

Capella Education (NASDAQ:CPLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. Capella Education had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 5.92%. Capella Education’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

CPLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Capella Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine lowered Capella Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Capella Education from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capella Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

Shares of Capella Education traded up $0.60, reaching $104.90, on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 29,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.28. Capella Education has a fifty-two week low of $65.15 and a fifty-two week high of $105.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 23rd. Capella Education’s payout ratio is 50.15%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in Capella Education by 8.7% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Capella Education during the second quarter valued at $316,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Capella Education by 10.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,272,000 after buying an additional 15,939 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in Capella Education by 85.3% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 50,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after buying an additional 23,133 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Capella Education during the first quarter valued at $278,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capella Education Company Profile

Capella Education Co engages in the provision of online postsecondary education services. It operates under the segments: Post Secondary and Job-Ready Skills. It also operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries and majority-owned joint venture which includes Capella University, Sophia Learning LLC, Capella Learning Solutions, Hackbright Academy, Inc and DevMountain LLC.

