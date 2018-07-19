Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Sells 1,074 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 0.3% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000.

BND traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.33. 77,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,353. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $82.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

