Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “The tentative four-year agreement inked by the company in May with its conductors and locomotive engineers is a positive in the sense that it ended the labor strike which was threating freight traffic in Canada. The company's efforts to reward shareholders thorugh dividends and share buybacks are also impressive. This May, the company raised its quarterly dividend per share by 15.5% to C$0.65 per share. The company is also active on the buyback front. However, declining revenues at the Grain, Forest products and Automotive segment are concerning. High operating expenses and the subsequent deterioration in operating ratio are another cause of concern and may affect the bottom line in the second quarter. Results will be available on Jul 18. The company's high debt levels are also worrisome. Moreover, owing to the headwinds, shares of the company have underperformed its industry in the last three months.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $248.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.75.

CP stock opened at $189.21 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $150.91 and a 12-month high of $196.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.69. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,942,000. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 5,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Capital One National Association increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 3,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,747,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 342.1% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 24,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 18,695 shares during the period. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

