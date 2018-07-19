Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) Price Target Raised to C$270.00 at TD Securities

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$265.00 to C$270.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.22% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$263.00 to C$270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$254.00 to C$253.00 in a report on Monday, April 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$255.00 to C$260.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$254.00 to C$265.00 in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$262.80.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of CP traded up C$5.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$254.20. The stock had a trading volume of 268,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,142. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of C$189.57 and a 52 week high of C$257.95.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The company reported C$2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.76 by C($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 101.93% and a net margin of 89.03%. The firm had revenue of C$1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.68 billion.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

Further Reading: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.