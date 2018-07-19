Canadian National Railway (CNI) Position Raised by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,685 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $6,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,921,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,222,000 after purchasing an additional 20,088 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,118,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,574,000 after purchasing an additional 55,364 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,244,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,792,000 after purchasing an additional 18,196 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,142,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,568,000 after purchasing an additional 24,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 10.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,872,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,576,000 after purchasing an additional 181,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. CIBC cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.23.

Shares of CNI traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.08. 958,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,966. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $70.59 and a twelve month high of $86.29. The stock has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.20. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.3603 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

