Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $258,000 Position in HubSpot Inc (HUBS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,059 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 719,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,963,000 after acquiring an additional 159,065 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 621,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,272,000 after acquiring an additional 95,998 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 443,805 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,064,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,403,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,905,000 after buying an additional 142,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HubSpot opened at $134.10 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. HubSpot Inc has a twelve month low of $65.70 and a twelve month high of $143.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.47 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $114.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that HubSpot Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dharmesh Shah sold 29,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total value of $3,621,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,636,398 shares in the company, valued at $204,337,018.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julia Herendeen sold 408 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total value of $54,406.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,243 shares in the company, valued at $699,154.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,809 shares of company stock worth $14,665,139. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on HubSpot from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine upgraded HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $119.00 target price (up from $104.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on HubSpot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on HubSpot from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.07.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, sales productivity, CRM, analytics, and reporting.

