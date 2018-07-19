Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $271,000 in Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) Stock

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 45.3% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at $196,000. Timber Hill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE QSR opened at $63.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $68.89.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.99%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 14th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Cowen raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.40.

In other news, Director Golnar Khosrowshahi acquired 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.34 per share, with a total value of $342,127.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,127.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

