Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ingredion Inc (INGR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the first quarter worth $119,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the first quarter worth $203,000. BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion stock opened at $96.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74. Ingredion Inc has a one year low of $95.01 and a one year high of $146.28.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Inc will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 29th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.60.

In other Ingredion news, Chairman Ilene S. Gordon sold 28,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $3,132,937.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 252,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,083,549.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

