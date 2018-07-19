Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 384,477 Shares of BB&T Co. (BBT)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its holdings in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 37.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 637,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 384,477 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in BB&T were worth $32,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in BB&T by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in BB&T by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 91,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 10,634 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in BB&T by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 73,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 29,508 shares during the last quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in BB&T by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BB&T during the 1st quarter worth $1,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BB&T from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BB&T in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Hilliard Lyons raised shares of BB&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of BB&T in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $130,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $151,498.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 296,159 shares of company stock worth $15,905,084. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BB&T opened at $52.98 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. BB&T Co. has a 52 week low of $43.03 and a 52 week high of $56.31.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. BB&T had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that BB&T Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

