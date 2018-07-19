Cambiar Investors LLC Reduces Position in Chemical Financial Co. (CHFC)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its stake in Chemical Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,956 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,786 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Chemical Financial were worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Chemical Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Chemical Financial by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 21,161 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Chemical Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,706,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chemical Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chemical Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,178,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemical Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chemical Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Chemical Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Chemical Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other news, insider Robert Rathbun sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $294,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,188.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Larry D. Stauffer sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $101,124.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,497.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chemical Financial opened at $56.12 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. Chemical Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $59.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $192.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.62 million. Chemical Financial had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 9.10%. research analysts predict that Chemical Financial Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.

