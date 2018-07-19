Cambiar Investors LLC Has $6.25 Million Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,097 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $6,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 30.9% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,764,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,231,000 after purchasing an additional 416,159 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 194.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 538,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,268,000 after purchasing an additional 355,663 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 83.3% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 726,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,008,000 after purchasing an additional 330,339 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth $25,410,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 17.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,862,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,182,000 after purchasing an additional 271,898 shares during the period.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total transaction of $123,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total transaction of $176,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,150 shares of company stock worth $353,472. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $106.24 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $107.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.90. Molina Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. Leerink Swann increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.