Callahan Advisors LLC Invests $1.17 Million in L Brands Inc (LB) Stock

Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 31,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of L Brands by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of L Brands by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of L Brands by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of L Brands by 8.7% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 19,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of L Brands by 46.8% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L Brands stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $32.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,026,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.76. L Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $63.10.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that L Brands Inc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on L Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital set a $27.00 price target on L Brands and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on L Brands from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.51.

In other L Brands news, Director Donna James sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $35,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,554.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

