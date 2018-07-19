California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (FSS)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 33,976 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,776 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 256,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,331,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,313,000 after acquiring an additional 133,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 31,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FSS opened at $23.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.45. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $24.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Federal Signal had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $249.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 96,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $2,335,121.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 1st.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

