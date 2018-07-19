California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 991 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,517,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,128,000 after buying an additional 20,767 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,261,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,165,000 after buying an additional 21,789 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 13,449.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,693,000 after buying an additional 451,355 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,768,000 after buying an additional 62,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 338,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,858,000 after buying an additional 28,332 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $69.80 on Thursday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $76.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 13,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $973,238.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Deloach, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total value of $1,102,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABG. Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Asbury Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance, replacement parts, and collision repair services. The company also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance.

