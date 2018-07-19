California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.88 Million Position in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,638 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,352 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 140,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 251,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,679,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas opened at $28.82 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $31.57.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $225.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.88 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. research analysts forecast that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRZO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.33 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 18th. BidaskClub cut Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Howard Weil cut Carrizo Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Carrizo Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

In related news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $391,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,022,554.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $195,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,843,017.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 142,428 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,457. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

