California Public Employees Retirement System Invests $575,000 in Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (BSIG)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 36,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group in the first quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group in the first quarter worth $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Brightsphere Investment Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BSIG shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Shares of NYSE:BSIG opened at $13.99 on Thursday. Brightsphere Investment Group PLC has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $249.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.84 million. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 143.17%. Brightsphere Investment Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Brightsphere Investment Group PLC will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This is a boost from Brightsphere Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

About Brightsphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.