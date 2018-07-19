California Public Employees Retirement System Has $531,000 Position in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 12.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 49.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

FRGI opened at $30.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 0.46. Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $30.30.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $169.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.86 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FRGI shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiesta Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer citrus marinated, fire-grilled chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

