California Public Employees Retirement System Has $480,000 Position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 59.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,788 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Textainer Group in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Textainer Group in the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Textainer Group in the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Textainer Group by 133.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 20,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Textainer Group by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 71,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. 25.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Textainer Group in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Textainer Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Shares of Textainer Group opened at $15.25 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat . Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.60 million, a PE ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Textainer Group had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

