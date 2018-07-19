California Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA)

California Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,061 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 17.4% of California Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. California Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $23,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust traded down $0.89, hitting $251.14, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 245,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,376,713. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $214.68 and a 1 year high of $265.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.3764 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

