Calfrac Well Services (CFW) Given New C$10.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a c$5.74 rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Simmons reduced their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. CIBC raised shares of Calfrac Well Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$8.00 target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Calfrac Well Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.64.

Shares of TSE CFW opened at C$5.74 on Wednesday. Calfrac Well Services has a 12 month low of C$2.85 and a 12 month high of C$8.35.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.09). Calfrac Well Services had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of C$582.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$524.35 million.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

