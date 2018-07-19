Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 440,893 Shares of Welltower Inc (WELL)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 71.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 440,893 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $11,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Motco bought a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Welltower by 76.5% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower opened at $61.80 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Welltower Inc has a one year low of $49.58 and a one year high of $75.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.22.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. Welltower had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Welltower news, Director Gary Whitelaw purchased 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,116.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WELL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Welltower from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. TheStreet raised Welltower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Welltower to $62.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised Welltower to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.86.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

