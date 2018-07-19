Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Waste Connections Inc (WCN)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 188,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81,254 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $14,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,873,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $708,306,000 after buying an additional 147,543 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.9% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,164,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,552,000 after buying an additional 10,756 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 25.7% during the first quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 872,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,586,000 after buying an additional 178,325 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 1,918.9% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 522,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,481,000 after buying an additional 496,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth $512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WCN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $76.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Waste Connections Inc has a one year low of $63.27 and a one year high of $78.50.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward E. Guillet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total value of $759,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $863,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,994,745. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections, Inc, a solid waste services company, provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, office paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

