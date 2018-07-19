Calamos Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 261,100 TransUnion (TRU)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 261,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,705,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in TransUnion by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 19,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 6.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 3.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 6.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 13,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 334,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,987,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransUnion opened at $75.07 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.72. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $75.49.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.68 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransUnion from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on TransUnion from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price objective on TransUnion and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.92.

In related news, insider James M. Peck sold 209,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $13,542,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 467,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,195,089.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $44,109.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,912.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,437 shares of company stock worth $20,897,178 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

